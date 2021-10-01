Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,558 Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth $45,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $37.66 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

