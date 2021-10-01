Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

STMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $5,456,518.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,337 shares of company stock worth $60,853,404 in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $329.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $329.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.48.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.