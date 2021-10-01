Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after buying an additional 9,975,953 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,984 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Change Healthcare by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,880,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,880 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $78,043,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.18, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

