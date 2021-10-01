Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,864 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 149.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 936,393 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 438.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 500,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 407,284 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 38.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 346,005 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth about $13,045,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,354.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 286,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 275,307 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

NYSE:NVST opened at $41.81 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

