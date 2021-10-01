Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

