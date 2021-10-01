Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,522 Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 9.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 58.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,195,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 441,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth about $831,000.

Shares of VREX opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

