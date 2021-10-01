Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nautilus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127,537 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLS. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

