Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,172 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $234.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.23. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. The company had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Jay E. Krigsman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $193,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

