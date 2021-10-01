Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 163,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after acquiring an additional 148,237 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,899,000 after acquiring an additional 69,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after acquiring an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $62.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

