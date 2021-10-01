Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $254,000 Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

VCEL stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 271.13 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.