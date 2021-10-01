Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.35.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Equifax alerts:

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 100.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Equifax by 106.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX opened at $253.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.78.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.