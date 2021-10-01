Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

TSE EQX traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.17. 191,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.93. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.53 and a 1 year high of C$17.25.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.