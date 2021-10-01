Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

NYSE:CFG opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.