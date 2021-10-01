Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kingfisher plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kingfisher in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingfisher’s FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KGFHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

KGFHY stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

