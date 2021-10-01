Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,892,000 after acquiring an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after acquiring an additional 551,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,634 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.