Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LHC Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for LHC Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the health services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LHCG. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.80.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a one year low of $156.67 and a one year high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.04.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

