Ergoteles LLC Buys 26,480 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,299 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,289,000 after buying an additional 675,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,387,000 after acquiring an additional 188,960 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 681,950 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,375,000 after acquiring an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.74 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $286,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

