Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Covanta by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covanta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. Research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

