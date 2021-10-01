Ergoteles LLC Buys New Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $20,150,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $108.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

