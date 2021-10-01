Ergoteles LLC Makes New $834,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $79,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,065 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.