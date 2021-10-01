Ergoteles LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,758.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

