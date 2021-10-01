Ergoteles LLC Takes $879,000 Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Atkore by 15.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 9,452.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Atkore by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Atkore by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.86.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

