Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERO. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.40.

TSE ERO opened at C$22.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$17.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

