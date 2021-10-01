Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95,919 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

