Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Stock Price Up 3%

Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) shares rose 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $32.33. Approximately 91,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 291,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Esports Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Esports Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Esports Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Esports Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Esports Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

