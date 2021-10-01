Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 280,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 110.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after acquiring an additional 327,418 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 491,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25,036 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 70.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

