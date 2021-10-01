Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Short Interest Up 592.2% in September

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 592.2% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUCR opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,232,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 1,807.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

