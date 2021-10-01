Eugenie Levin Sells 5,000 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SEMrush stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.