EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.60 million, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.
EuroDry Company Profile
Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
