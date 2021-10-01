EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.60 million, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23.

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EuroDry by 12,695.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in EuroDry in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EuroDry in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EuroDry by 282.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

EuroDry Company Profile

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.