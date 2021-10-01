Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given a €108.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Euronext in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €110.00 ($129.41).

ENX opened at €97.70 ($114.94) on Thursday. Euronext has a 52 week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 52 week high of €61.35 ($72.18). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €97.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.25.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

