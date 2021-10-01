European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

EWCZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ EWCZ traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,770. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

