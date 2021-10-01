Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Shares of EVBN opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $85,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,193 shares of company stock valued at $86,796 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 53.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

