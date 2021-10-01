Evedo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.43 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Evedo has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Evedo has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.49 or 0.00238892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00115314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012394 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,483,862 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

