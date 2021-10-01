Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

EVLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $375.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

