EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 2110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Specifically, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,029,825.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,194 shares of company stock valued at $818,942. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The firm has a market cap of $541.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EverQuote by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP lifted its stake in EverQuote by 63.6% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

