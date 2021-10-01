Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Acquires 43,923 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for 5.9% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 62,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $3,225,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,781 shares of company stock valued at $53,048,129 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 304,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,789,418. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.52 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

