Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Acquires 74,294 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,039.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the period. The Trade Desk comprises about 2.9% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,053.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.