Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $79,949,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 251.3% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,173,000 after purchasing an additional 197,982 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $545.41. 8,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 104.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.01. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total value of $1,214,069.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $23,891,179. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

