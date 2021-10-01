Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,234,926,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,251,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,592,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,146.73.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,277.84. 98,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,355. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,397.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,358.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

