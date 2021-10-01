Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Up 644.0% in September

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 644.0% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EXPGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Experian has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

