Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.23. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $249.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

