F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Gap Down to $14.42

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.42, but opened at $14.05. F45 Training shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Get F45 Training alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.61.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $19,704,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.