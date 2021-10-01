Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $406.23.

Shares of FB stock opened at $339.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $956.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.08 and its 200 day moving average is $335.60. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

