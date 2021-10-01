FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $400.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.80.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

