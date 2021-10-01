Falconswap Trading Up 2.7% This Week (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Falconswap has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $77,483.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00117267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00169045 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

