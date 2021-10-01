Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. Farmland Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 469,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,316. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $392.20 million, a PE ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

