Feathercoin (FTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,059.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $1,059.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

