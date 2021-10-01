Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

FSS opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after buying an additional 690,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after buying an additional 311,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,843,000 after buying an additional 254,866 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,655,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after buying an additional 154,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

