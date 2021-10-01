Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

FERG stock opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $148.67. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,343,000 after buying an additional 80,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,111,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,013,000 after purchasing an additional 775,917 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

