Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 966,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $50,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $55.75.

